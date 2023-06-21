Red FM spotlights Rupesh’s musical talent on World Music Day with “Hunar Qaid”

Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.