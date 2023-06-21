Red FM spotlights Rupesh’s musical talent on World Music Day with “Hunar Qaid”

93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched its latest campaign “Hunar Qaid” on the occasion of World Music Day. In collaboration with India Vision Foundation, the campaign marks the celebration of artistic expression and showcases the power of music to transcend boundaries.
Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.
Red FM and India Vision Foundation invite music lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join in celebrating World Music Day. Stay tuned in to listen to the heartfelt song and witness the incredible journey of Rupesh and the impact of music on his life.
(We got this information in a press release).