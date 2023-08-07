Red FM & The Indian Army unite for Teen Rang Tawang

This initiative aims to celebrate the 76th year of freedom at the second-highest place where the Indian flag is hoisted, in Arunachal Pradesh.
93.5 Red FM, presents “Teen Rang Tawang”, a salute to our soldiers of The Indian Army. This initiative aims to celebrate the 76th year of freedom at the second-highest place where the Indian flag is hoisted, in Arunachal Pradesh.
Red FM RJs will embark on a journey to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate Independence Day and pay homage to our courageous soldiers. Heartfelt messages and wishes for our army, collected from every corner of the country by Red FM's spirited radio jockeys, like RJ Malishka, RJ Raunac, RJ Nilam, RJ Pallavi, RJ Swati, RJ Purab, and RJ Dhrumil will serve as tokens of appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by our soldiers.
During their stay in Tawang, the Red FM RJs will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the region's rich culture and witness several experiences and excursions. Moreover, they will have the honor of meeting and interacting with esteemed military personnel, including Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, to understand firsthand the dedication and valor that epitomize our armed forces.
Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “We are delighted to be joining hands with the Indian Army on their latest initiative Teen Rang Tawang. The campaign led by Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita aims to highlight the second-highest place where the Indian flag is hoisted in the country. While simultaneously our RJs spend some time understanding the stories of our gallant troops and also delivering warm messages from across the country. We are hopeful that the movement will bring to mighty Tawang some indispensable recognition and appreciation.”
Red FM invites everyone to be a part of this incredible initiative and show their support for our brave hearts in uniform. Stay tuned to Red FM for further updates and be part of this memorable journey as we pay tribute to the real heroes of our nation.