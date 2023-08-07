Red FM & The Indian Army unite for Teen Rang Tawang

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “We are delighted to be joining hands with the Indian Army on their latest initiative Teen Rang Tawang. The campaign led by Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita aims to highlight the second-highest place where the Indian flag is hoisted in the country. While simultaneously our RJs spend some time understanding the stories of our gallant troops and also delivering warm messages from across the country. We are hopeful that the movement will bring to mighty Tawang some indispensable recognition and appreciation.”