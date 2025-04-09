Red FM to host fifth Poila Boithak on April 20 at Nazrul Mancha

Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, presents the fifth season of Poila Boithak. This event, scheduled for April 20, 2025, at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium, expresses Bengal's essence with music, art, and food. The festival marks Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, with live performances, traditional activities, and interactive installations.

Music is a key part of Poila Boithak, with performances by popular Bengal artists. Somlata & The Aces, Fakira, and Ananya and the Bohemian Baul will take the stage, presenting a mix of traditional and contemporary music.

Poila Boithak will feature various cultural and interactive activities, including live greeting card painting and the Mishti Mukh tradition, where guests are welcomed with Bengali sweets. Attendees can write New Year wishes on the travelling Halkhata installation, which will conclude its journey at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium. The event also offers traditional Aalta application for women and Chandan teekas for men.

Speaking on the festivity, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “Poila Boithak is an immersive yet emotional celebration of new beginnings, which effortlessly moves our souls, hearts and minds to feel each moment with gratitude. Red FM is honoured to give our heartfelt tribute to Bengal’s timeless spirit through music, art, and tradition. A brand that believes in inclusion and diversity, this celebration is a reflection of that very ethos. We’re elated and blessed to continue this legacy with a fifth season. This season is the result of the seeds sown by unshaken roots and powerful intent, which has helped us walk through the essence and soul of Bengal. Phenomenal performances, moving voices, and tearful eyes are proof that this occasion of tradition truly compels us to dive deep into our being and connect us to our heritage. I think the Bengali New Year unites us to honor the past and embrace the present with joy, nostalgia and hope. We welcome you to come and be a part of this festivity and pen down your futures with a new dawn.”

afaqs! received this information in a press release.