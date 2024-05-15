Red FM triumphs as Media Brand of The Year at Media Brand Awards 2024

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Bringing home the coveted title of "Media Brand of The Year" by the Media Brand Awards itself is an honor that we deeply appreciate. Over the past few years, we have forged herculean through partnerships and collaborations, like the one with the Indian Army for Teen Rang Tawang and Guts & Glory, and with Columbia Sports for the Everest Base Camp Trek. Moreover, winning bronze, and gold in the IPR category has been a milestone in reaffirming our vision. This award season has truly humbled us, reinstating how Red FM's vision and blue-sky thinking are echoing impact.”