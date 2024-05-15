Red FM triumphs as Media Brand of The Year at Media Brand Awards 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
At the 4th Afaqs! Media Brand Awards 2024, Red FM stole the spotlight securing the title of 'Media Brand of The Year' and 22 awards across categories. The virtual ceremony was held on May 3, 2024, and applauded the network's dedication to showcasing digital innovation, brand activation, CSR initiatives, content creation, and radio broadcasting.
Recognised for its excellence 'Media Brand of The Year' title celebrated Red FM's pioneering efforts in transforming radio programming and connecting with audiences through its versatile content and impact in the media landscape.
Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Bringing home the coveted title of "Media Brand of The Year" by the Media Brand Awards itself is an honor that we deeply appreciate. Over the past few years, we have forged herculean through partnerships and collaborations, like the one with the Indian Army for Teen Rang Tawang and Guts & Glory, and with Columbia Sports for the Everest Base Camp Trek. Moreover, winning bronze, and gold in the IPR category has been a milestone in reaffirming our vision. This award season has truly humbled us, reinstating how Red FM's vision and blue-sky thinking are echoing impact.”