RED FM’s campaign ‘Hausla High Rakh’ promotes Hope

Suresh Raina and Shekhar Ravjiani are well-known personalities across the country. Suresh Raina has come on-board to share stories of hope. As he is an idol to millions, his ‘Hope Updates’ will reach out to people across the country through RED FM’s network. Shekhar Ravjiani will be connecting with the ‘Hausla Heroes’ from various parts of the country. These people have gone out of their way to spread hope during these trying times. ‘Hausla High Rakh’ unfolds with a special anthem sung by Shekhar Ravjiani that aims at lifting the spirits of the people. The anthem also features Suresh Raina.

Commenting on the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “With the world battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic for some time now, it is important that we also promote the acts of kindness, positivity and encourage people to keep their hopes intact. RED FM’s ‘Hausla High Rakh’ is a humble step to showcase some of the positive stories from the society.It is aimed at giving people a sense of resilience and positivity, even as the dark clouds of Covid-19 continue to hover around.”