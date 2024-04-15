Red FM’s Poila Boithak becomes a three-day celebration

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, "Red FM’s narratives of breathing life into the unsung forms of music and cultures has once again led us to celebrate the spirit of Bengal. Festivities mark the dawn of a new year in Bengal, and Poila Boithak brought just that. Considering the election season, we decided to take the festival on air. Reverberated 36 hours of on-air melody of Bengali music, in it’s purest form. From Baul music to Bengali independent music, from urban folk to Rabindra Sangeet, this year’s Poila Boithak left no stone unturned. Each theatrical performance unfolded stories that are seeped in tradition and emotion, giving us all a glimpse into Bengal’s artistic heritage.”