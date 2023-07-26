Red FM’s ‘South Side Story’ returns In Delhi & Mumbai

The event will be hosted in Mumbai on 2nd September at Richardson & Cruddas, followed by 16th September in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to unveil season 5 of ‘South Side Story,’ - the ultimate South Indian festival. The festival is set to enchant audiences in Delhi and Mumbai with the promise to celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Southern India. The event will be hosted in Mumbai on 2nd September at Richardson & Cruddas, followed by 16th September in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The fifth season of South Side Story will host an exceptional lineup of artists, including Thaikkudam Bridge, Agam, Arivu, Hanumankind, Sean Roldan & Friends, Aattam Kalasamithi & Thekkinkaadu Band, Thirumali, ALL OK, Neeraj Madhav and Maalavika Sundar. With a spectacle of South Indian delicacies and stunning art forms, the event will offer an unparalleled showcase of South Indian traditions, bringing them seamlessly into the contemporary ethos of the metropolitan cities.
Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “The previous editions of South Side Story have bestowed upon us an enthusiastic response and an overwhelming responsibility to continue bringing the best out of regional spaces. In the spirit of inclusion and diversity, we are delighted to present another riveting season of South Side Story. Season 5 of the event commences in both Delhi and Mumbai offering an intimate experience of the South Indian cultural joyride. We look forward to celebrating all things south in the two major urban cities this year.”
The tickets are available on Skillbox.
