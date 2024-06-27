Red FM's South Side Story S6 set to premiere in Delhi in September, marking the South Indian festival

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, of Red FM and Magic FM, said, "As a brand that is both national yet local (NAT-local), inclusive, and celebratory of local cultures and ethos, we are thrilled to announce the next season of South Side Story. This upcoming edition marks a significant milestone as we celebrate six years of transporting the flavors of South India to the North, primarily through music. Due to the overwhelming response we received year after year for this IP, we have extended the festival into a two-day celebration. We are head over heels for the incredible lineup of artists that we have curated; we are looking forward to revealing the artists soon.”