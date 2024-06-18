Red FM's Suvidha Ke Lie Shade Hai initiative aims at providing shade and comfort during the summer

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Our latest campaign ‘Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai’ is a testament to the power of community action and corporate-social partnerships in addressing real-world problems. We aimed to make commuting more bearable for everyone during this extreme heat. The heatwaves this year have been unprecedented. It’s more important than ever to think about those who have no choice but to be out in this extremely difficult weather. We hope the shade and the campaign brought some relief and a sense of community solidarity.”