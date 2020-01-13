RED FM’s ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’ celebrated the spirit of Kolkata

Commenting on the success of ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that we have received from Kolkata for The Yellow Taxi Music Project. We got the best of best folk/alternative artists and popular musicians together on one stage, which encapsulated the vibrant music scenario of contemporary India. It is our endeavour to bring forward the growing community of independent and regional musicians through RED FM IPs. For RED FM it is a unique opportunity to nurture our bond with Kolkata and celebrate the spirit of oneness through music. We plan to take this festival to other cities with an aim to support growing community of independent and regional artists.”