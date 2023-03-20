Red Shakti Awards, an initiative by Superhits 93.5 Red FM

This International Women’s day we requested out listeners to nominate the women they know who has brought a change in the society and in turn has inspired many.
93.5 RED FM felicitated 10 Women who has risen against all odds and has set an example. The achievers were recognised and awarded for working endlessly in improving the lives of people; and making a difference in the society through their inspiring work.
The event was organised at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Bangalore on March 18, 2023.
The Unsung heroes felicitated by 93.5 RED FM:
Bharti Singh Kalappa- AGM services, BIAL,
Manishika Srivastav – Social initiative called My Pad My Responsibility,
Priya Varadarajan- Founder of NGO - DURGA,
Priya Venkatesh- Founder director of The Naturalist School,
Dr Shamita Saha, Pulmonologist, Pulm-I-Care
Sargam Manghnani - Partner New Horizon Vidya Mandir,
Solby Mol- Assistant Manager Quality & Clinical operations,
Soumya N Dayakar- Revival of the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake,
Trisha Vinod - Founder and Director, Bouncing Balls Tennis Academy,
Usha Rajagopalan- writer and a conservationist
Suresh Ganesan, General Manager, RED FM, Karnataka says – “With RED SHAKTI AWARDS we want to set an example to people by sharing the stories of these superwomen who have overcome all odds to where they are and how every woman should focus on being self-dependent and carve a space for herself.”
B Surendar, Director and COO Red FM Network says - “As a credible and responsible media brand , Red FM strongly believes in bajaoing causes which empower the society at large . Under the umbrella initiative titled ‘Red Shakti’, we take up issues concerning women in a big way across multiple cities . We are delighted with the overwhelming response we are getting for this particular initiative to recognise and award unsung women heroes from Bengaluru”.
