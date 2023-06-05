Rediffusion and University Of Lucknow launch ‘the Bharat Lab’

Why ‘The Bharat Lab’?

The Bharat Lab will understand Bharat. Know its hopes, dreams and aspirations; uncover its motivations, its challenges and its outlook by bringing its story into the mainstream of India’s culture, commerce and conversations.

Who is ‘Bharat’?

Definitions vary. We can define Bharat as the Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India. And the hinterland beyond.

Or Bharat can be all of India beyond the 5 Metros and the 23 large cities.

Why is ‘Bharat’ so important?

- 60% of Indian online shoppers in 2030 will be from small cities

- Today, approximately 50% of the recognized start-ups in India are based out of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

- Bharat sends around 400 out of 543 members of Parliament

- Bharat gives India 90% of its Olympians and its IAS officers

- Bharat will be home to 50 smart cities in the next five years