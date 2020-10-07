Reebok India’s digital innovations around Zig Horizon launch is the energy boost you need while at home

To adequately portray Zig’s energy amplification and vibrant colors Reebok India launches a host of digital tools.
To celebrate the energy a pop of color can bring to one’s everyday routine, Reebok India announced the launch of Zig Kinetica Horizon earlier this month. The new slimmed-down silhouettes of the Zig Kinetica Horizon are built with a technology tailor made to channel the kinetic energy in contemporary and flattering fits for everyone.
To introduce this trendy and vibrant silhouette Reebok India launched a multi-pronged digital campaign leveraging brand ambassadors, friends of the brand and others brand loyalists. Kick starting the campaign, our brand ambassadors Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan spoke about the Zig energy and their resonance with the different colors of the newly launched Zig Kinetica Horizon through posts across their social media channels.
Continuing the momentum, brand friends like Bhumi Pednekar and Rhea Kapoor along with celebrity stylists Anisha Jain, Lakshmi Lehr, Akshay Tyagi among others, joined the bandwagon and endorsed their love for the product by sporting the Zig Energy filter while talking of their love for the shoe. While the vibrant colorways of the product itself was enough to pump energy among viewers, Reebok India introduced this 3D effect that creates an alternative reality background that deports the users to an energy amplified universe. This innovation was made to capture the essence of the shoe adequately.
While the 3D background showcases the energy of Zig in its true sense, Reebok India amped up the innovation by developing another fun and interactive Instagram game.
This addictive game saw many of our influencers become kids again with Anisha Sethi, Allen Claudius, Akshay Tyagi among others batting to score the highest of scores.
