Reliance Jio partners with USP Studios to strengthen kids content

Speaking on expanding presence in the digital ecosystem, Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder, USP Studios said, “Providing kids with content that is differentiated and resourceful is at the heart of what we do at USP Studios. Over the last 6 years, we have built an edutainment ecosystem consisting of IPs with interesting and engaging characters and channels that have had a lasting and positive impact on toddlers, kids as well as parents. While we have been reaching out to over 130+ million subscribers, we believe it’s time that we further expand this reach to the next 100 million in India and our partnership with Jio will help us achieve this goal. Jio has been a true gamechanger in how India has been accessing content. It has not only reduced costs, but has opened up new avenues in terms of how consumers access content. We are extremely excited on this partnership with Jio and are certain that both kids and parents across India will benefit from this association.”