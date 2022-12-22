Reliance Retail scoops up Metro AG’s India arm for Rs 2850 crore

Dr Steffen Greubel, CEO, METRO AG, said, “With METRO India, we are selling a growing and profitable wholesale business in a very dynamic market at the right time. We are convinced that in Reliance we have found a suitable partner who is willing and able to successfully lead METRO India into the future in this market environment. This on one hand will benefit both our customers and our employees, for whose loyalty and performance we are very grateful, and on the other hand, will enable METRO to focus on accelerating growth in the remaining country portfolio."