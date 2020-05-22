Reminiscing the everyday joy: “It is extraordinary, how much we miss the ordinary”

DLF Shopping Malls has released a new digital film titled “It is extraordinary, how much we miss the ordinary” to showcase the ordinary things that people took for granted.
Strange as the times may be, it has also given a lot of us a chance to pause and think, about the little everyday joys that get lost in the humdrum of the our daily lives. Bringing this to life, DLF Shopping Malls, the country’s largest physical market place, has released a new digital film titled “It is extraordinary, how much we miss the ordinary”. Executed by Weiden+Kennedy the film showcases the ordinary things that people took for granted, and are now missing as they adjust to the New Normal. The film delivers a powerful message about how it is important to appreciate the everyday joys we take for granted.
Shopping has been a part of every human culture and DLF Shopping Malls has been integral to our consumers everyday lives. Whether it’s about shopping from their favourite range of iconic brands to being in an environment that has been envisaged to be unique and experiential, DLF Shopping Malls have been providing unmatched experiences to its patrons so that they don’t have to look elsewhere. Today, the whole world has been touched by the pandemic and this is all set to change now. The film springs in the nostalgia and at the same time brings the ray of hope that the same moments will come back – same settings, newer experiences.
Speaking about the video, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls said, “For DLF Shopping Malls, its all about creating unique experiences for our customers and we have truly missed them during the lockdown. We have made many radical yet effective changes in our approach, in order to go beyond an exceptional service, for an overall customer experience. Our customer engagement program, deeply embedded with consumer insights are iconic which differentiates us and gives people more reasons to visit us. We are working along with our partner brands and technology partners to ensure that when the mall re-opens, we welcome our customers back to the warm, friendly and safe environment and continue to drive memorable experiences. “
The narrative of the film is simple - It's important to appreciate the everyday joys we take for granted. And when things get better and back to normal, we at DLF Shopping Malls will be there - to bring you all these joys again.
The film brings back a sense of nostalgia by looking at the things people miss at the malls, the mall ambience, atrium view, the mall music, the elevators going up and down, the smell of the coffee, the menu and much more.
(We got this information from a press release.)