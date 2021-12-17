Remsons Industries unveils its new brand identity, created by the Unlock Company

Commenting on the rebranding Arijit Ray CEO & founder, The Unlock Company, “We are truly privileged to be working with Remsons Industries. It is the freedom and open slate we got from the leadership team at Remsons, that helped us take the creative leap. The centrepiece of our strategy was to create a distinctive logo and make it represent a refreshing brand attitude. The handcrafted specially designed typography represents the solidity, the sharpness of intent & commitment to technology of the organisation. It brings to light the interconnectedness each automotive part has to the whole and the seamlessness with which Remsons intends to harmonise its business ambitions with the vision and aspirations of its customers, partners, employees and society at large. In tandem with the LETS MAKE GREAT proposition, that represents the intrinsic drive of the company to strive for greatness, no matter what, we have probably been able to strike the sweet spot of finding the right space of blending the intrinsic spirit of the organisation and its future aspirations. We wanted the brand to stay away from the conventional identifiers of the category by giving it a distinctive attitude. We are quite confident that this logo identity and communication will create a new benchmark in the B2B space.