Republic Bharat launches 'Sangam' to showcase India’s cultural heritage

Republic Bharat, the Hindi news channel of Republic Media Network, announced the launch of 'Sangam – Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti' to showcase India’s artistic and cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Sangam – Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti by Republic Bharat will feature musical performances, storytelling, discussions, and cultural expressions. It will include prominent speakers, musicians, writers, artists, and novelists to celebrate India’s legacy.

Hersh Bhandari, CEO of Republic Media Network, remarked: "As a network rooted in the principle of ‘Nation First,’ we firmly believe that culture lies at the heart of our national identity. With Sangam – Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti, we are launching a cultural IP that embodies this belief, showcasing India’s unmatched artistic brilliance to the world. This is more than an event; it’s a movement – a commitment to celebrating our traditions, creativity, and diversity.”

afaqs! recieved this information in a press release.