Republic Bharat returns with 'Rashtriya Sarvopari Sammelan' on October 18

Republic Bharat announces the upcoming Rashtriya Sarvopari Sammelan, an annual conclave that embodies the spirit of "Rashtra Ke Naam." Scheduled to take place on October 18, 2024, this flagship event will gather a distinguished lineup of influential leaders from various fields, including politics, sports, business, and the arts.

The summit will feature engaging sessions with prominent figures from across India. Key panel discussions will explore a wide range of topics, including national development, social issues, and economic growth. Renowned athletes will also share their insights on sports and its role in nation-building.

Vijay Karia, CMD of Ravin Group, a sponsor of the event, expressed his enthusiasm: "Ravin is committed to supporting initiatives that foster national progress. We believe that the Rashtriya Sarvopari Sammelan provides a valuable platform for intellectual discourse and collaboration. We are honoured to be a part of this prestigious event."

This year's theme, "Kismein Kitna Hai Dum," aims to explore the strength and resilience present within our diverse communities.