Republic Bharat to host 'Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti' today

Republic Bharat, the Hindi news channel of Republic Media Network, will host the first edition of Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti today. The event will highlight India's artistic and cultural heritage, focusing on literature, music, spirituality, and women's empowerment.

Advertisment

Notable guests and artists at the event include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister - Culture and Tourism, Govt of India, Swati Mishra, singer, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, scholar, writer, and poet, Surender Sharma, Padma Shri, poet and humorist, Anu Kapoor, actor, Raghuveer Yadav, singer and actor, Bosco Leslie Martis, choreographer, Manoj Tiwari, MP, Lok Sabha, actor and singer, and Malini Awasthi, singer.

Also present will be Prasoon Joshi, poet, writer, and lyricist, Anupam Kher, actor and author, Smriti Irani, ex-Union Minister, Kartik Aryan, actor, Yami Gautam, actress, and Vikrant Massey, actor.

"Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage, uniting art, literature, music, and spirituality. We are proud to lead this movement and thank our esteemed sponsors for their invaluable support."– Hersh Bhandari, CEO , Republic Broadcast Network.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.