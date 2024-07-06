Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024: Recognising Innovation and Excellence

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Republic Media Network hosted the inaugural session of Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024 at Westin Gurgaon on July 5, celebrating pioneers in technology. The event brought together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to honour outstanding contributions made in the field of technology and business.
The event commenced with a lamp lighting and trophy unveiling by Arnab Goswami, chairman and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, accompanied by Tapan Sharma, chief operating officer of Republic Digital Business, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, OYO Rooms, Amiya Swarup, partner and director, EY India, Shireesh Joshi, chief business officer, ONDC and Eswara Rao Nandam, founding president, Polymatech.
Arnab Goswami delivered the welcome address, emphasising the importance of technological advancements in shaping the future of business. He stated, "We are celebrating technology, we are celebrating digital, and we are celebrating the use of technology." This was followed by a fireside chat with Ritesh Agarwal, discussing the evolving landscape of technology entrepreneurship.
Shireesh Joshi, chief business officer of ONDC, delivered a compelling keynote on ONDC’s transformative impact on Indian business across sectors, highlighting its role in democratizing digital commerce.
Tapan Sharma, chief operating officer of Republic Digital Business, remarked on the event, highlighting the significant role of digital transformation in business today. He said, “It’s evident that technology has become an integral part of a business process across all the industries. This has brought the end consumer closer to the business in an immersive way and delivering a better value creation and opportunity to scale”
The day unfolded four panel discussions on future technologies, each session featured distinguished speakers and moderators who delved into critical topics shaping opinion in their respective fields.
Key points discussed during the event included:
Gaming Panel: Discussions on the need for regulations in the gaming industry.
Automobile Industry: Future technologies shaping the sector.
Ed-Tech: Innovations in educational technology.
AI & Robotics: How India is winning the game of Future Tech against the world.
The crux of the event was the presentation of awards across multiple categories.
The Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024 was made possible by the support of sponsors including EY as process advisor, MGID as ad-tech partner, Supreme as furniture partner, JK Tyres as tyre partner, Namma Homeopathy as homeopathy partner, Polymatech as new tech partner, and Catch Salts & Spices as special partner.
