Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards is back with its second edition

Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards (RBETA) after a smashing success returns with its second edition, scheduled for January 2025 in the start-up hub of India - Bengaluru.
The inaugural RBETA with six partners onboard received an overwhelming response, of over 45 participation entries across 13 categories. The event witnessed the attendance of more than 300 plus delegates, from decision makers, tech blazers, and industry influencers to C-Suite leaders on July 5 at The Westin, Gurugram. RBETA gained much momentum on LinkedIn with participants, speakers and delegates sharing their event experiences. The social listening score achieved its distinction at 95+ and the event garnered 30 million plus reach on all digital platforms.
Ernst and Young will continue to be the process advisors for this edition as well. Buoyed by the love and support from our community, we are glad to announce the second edition of RBETA, which will cater to a diverse pool of audiences. As per the dynamic industry portfolio, we have expanded the range of categories, making the event bigger and more inclusive.
Inviting applications in the below-mentioned categories soon:
Martech
Real Estate
Lifestyle Tech
Food Tech
Ed Tech
Health Tech
BFSI & FinTech
AR/VR
AI & Robotics
E-commerce
IT, Electronics & Gadgets
