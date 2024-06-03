Republic Digital sets new records for 2024 exit poll concurrent viewership with 37 million+ views

Republic Digital continues to dominate as the most-watched digital media network for major events in the country. This time the network has broken all records for concurrent viewership as well as total viewership for exit polls 2024 with a staggering 37 million+ viewsbroken all records for concurrent viewership as well as total viewership for exit polls 2024 with a staggering 37 million+ views across all of the digital outlets of the network on a single day i.e. June 1, 2024.