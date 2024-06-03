Republic Digital sets new records for 2024 exit poll concurrent viewership with 37 million+ views

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Websites, mobile apps, YouTube channels, and social media will provide exclusive coverage of the Lok Sabha poll results tomorrow at 5:30 a.m.
Republic Digital continues to dominate as the most-watched digital media network for major events in the country. This time the network has broken all records for concurrent viewership as well as total viewership for exit polls 2024 with a staggering 37 million+ viewsbroken all records for concurrent viewership as well as total viewership for exit polls 2024 with a staggering 37 million+ views across all of the digital outlets of the network on a single day i.e. June 1, 2024.
Republic Network was first to break exit poll numbers with a first time ever unique double exit poll, in association with P-Marq and Matrize. This exclusive double exit poll attracted the maximum viewership through out the day with consistent peaks for all languages.
Republic Bharat YouTube channel with over 17 Million views, Republic Bangla crossing 15 million views, Republic World YouTube channel surpassing 4.3 million view and Republic Kannada YouTube channel with over 1.2 million views delivered a combined viewership of over 37 million views.
Considering the interest of the viewers and consistency of high concurrency, Republic Digital has transformed all it’s media outlets into the election first reporting platforms.
Viewers and readers can access the latest and exclusive coverage on the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results tomorrow starting, 5.30am on Republic websites, Mobile app, Republic digital distribution feeds, Republic YouTube channels and Republic social media handles.
We invite all our viewers and readers to join Republic across digital platforms for the most comprehensive live stream coverage with Arnab Goswami, MD and editor-in-chief, Republic Media Network. Follow the conversation and stay updated using the hashtag #4thJuneWithArnab.
