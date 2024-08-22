Republic Digital to host Roundtable Edition 1: Decoding the budget blueprint for startups 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This roundtable is a platform designed for meaningful connections and collaborations.
Republic Digital is set to host the inaugural Republic Digital Roundtable in Bengaluru, the epicentre of India's vibrant startup ecosystem. The theme of the first edition is “Decoding The Budget Blueprint for Startups 2024”. This exclusive, invite-only event will gather visionary founders and industry leaders for an in-depth discussion on the future of India's startup space in light of the recently announced Union Budget.
Bengaluru, often hailed as the "Silicon Valley of India," is home to over 7,000 startups and a thriving entrepreneurial community, making it the ideal location for this high-impact gathering. The roundtable will feature dynamic panel discussions focused on key sectors driving the economy: Technology & AI, Fintech, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Automotive & Mobility. These discussions will delve into the urgent themes and challenges faced by startups in these landscapes, offering actionable insights and fostering strategic collaborations.
Republic Digital has partnered with two category leaders to bring this event to life. The Roundtable is powered by Ultraviolette, a front-runner in high-performing electronic vehicles, and supported by India Zona, an associate partner known for its unique e-commerce platform that showcases a range of Made in India products—truly embodying the spirit of “Bharatki Apni Dukaan.”
Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief and founder of the Republic Media Network expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “A new epoch in entrepreneurship lies ahead for India, and the Republic Digital Roundtable is set to be a pivotal moment in that journey. Our goal is simple: to decode the Union Budget and its implications for startups, empowering the next generation of innovators. There is no better place to do this than Bengaluru—ground zero of India’s startup revolution.”
Tapan Sharma, chief operating officer of Republic Digital, announced, “We are elated to organise this marquee roundtable in Bengaluru, known as the start-up capital of India. We are committed to providing an in-depth assessment of how these budgetary changes will impact the strategies and growth trajectory of startups.”
In addition to engaging panel discussions and expert viewpoints, the roundtable will offer unparalleled networking opportunities, equipping startups with the tools they need to navigate the current landscape and capitalise on emerging opportunities.
