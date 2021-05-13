Republic leads the way with ‘Stay Strong India’ campaign

Some of the aspects of Republic’s #StayStrongIndia campaign are as follows:

● A special primetime show at 6pm daily dedicated coverage on one crucial subject linked to Covid-19. In this show, experts and the top names from the medical fraternity come together to answer the questions from viewers on a particular aspect of COVID-19. The dedicated programming has seen an overwhelming response and directly connects the citizens in a Pandemic to the expert voices that have answers based on experience, science and facts.

● Special interviews with game changers and trailblazers in the fight against COVID - from COVID heroes to medical experts to app creators to policy makers to foreign and Indian vaccine makers and ministers across India: Daily interview segments with the biggest newsmakers in India’s COVID-19 fight are on Republic.

● Daily coverage of not just the points of concern but also the points of hope on how India is uniting to fight COVID. The data that matters is the data on the Republic, as we battle to bend the curve.

● Stay Strong India is also about holding the system accountable. Republic’s Special Investigative Team <SIT> has been filing deep investigative reports on critical shortages and unscrupulous activity across the country and holding the system accountable to drive on ground change, so that maximum resources reach those who most need it.

● Live interactive special shows connect citizens directly to medical experts to answer COVID queries, which in turn has ensured Republic is the voice and destination of the people at a time when we battle our toughest crisis.

● Republic TV is the only English News Channel to go to the heart of rural India and bring live reports of the COVID situation in these otherwise forgotten and ignored rural regions. In a special 5 minute recurring daily segment, Republic TV beams the visuals of what is happening in our villages and small towns.

● In a special segment on ‘My Vaccine Story’, Team Republic vlogs its vaccination process, from the time of reaching the vaccination centre to getting the jab, it breaks the hesitation around vaccination.

● The Network has ensured 100% ground coverage by Republic Reporters from hotspots to detail the ground situation.

● Republic TV under the banner of Stay Strong India has dedicated its Super Prime Time debates to COVID related issues.