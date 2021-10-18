Republic Media Network and BeatO launches a nationwide mass awareness program ‘India Beats Diabetes’

BeatO’s team of doctors and health coaches will share their knowledge and expertise in diabetes control, management, and reversal to enable India to Beat Diabetes.
Republic Media Network’s social cause endeavour continues as they launch “India Beats Diabetes”, with BeatO. The campaign focuses on showcasing facts about diabetes, breaking myths, and starting conversations with the masses to drive better health outcomes in the country. Through this campaign, BeatO aims at enabling people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to effectively control and reduce the severity of the condition, through the knowledge and expertise of top doctors and coaches from BeatO.
In India, more than 77 million adults live with diabetes. Researchers predict that this number will change to 134 million by 2045. High prevalence and the expected rise in lifestyle conditions call for an urgent need for all stakeholders to drive awareness of proper diabetes management and care.
Research also estimates that 57% of cases of diabetes remain undiagnosed. This is highly alarming, as the risk of complications increases when one avoids medication to control blood sugar regularly.
Speaking on the initiative with BeatO, Arnab Goswami, Managing Director & Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network said, "The prevalence of Diabetes in India is enormous. The general awareness of the condition in the country is low, which results in a significant effect on the number of complications that people experience. There is an urgency for a sustained conversation on this subject; creating awareness on diabetes and the necessary measures required to battle it. Republic stands tall with partners who dedicate themselves to a social cause. Gautam, Yash, and Kunal have a vision and they are here to revolutionize the path of access to healthcare for people across the nation, and we at Republic will support it in every possible way."
Commenting on the partnership, Gautam Chopra, co-founder & CEO, BeatO said, "Diabetes impacts 200 million Indians today, and puts immense pressure on our healthcare system. We must ensure healthcare becomes more inclusive, affordable, and accessible. The only way we can achieve this is through technology. At BeatO, our vision is to support every Indian family to beat Diabetes. BeatO gives the power to prevent, control, and reverse diabetes into the hands of millions of Indians. We do this through our smartphone-connected glucometer and app that provides personalized insights and timely guidance by medical experts. This partnership with Republic will help us bring the same in-depth knowledge and expertise in diabetes care, control, and reversal (Type 2 diabetes) to empower people across the country to manage the condition."
Yash Sehgal, co-founder & COO, BeatO further added, "At BeatO, we are working to alleviate the burden of chronic diseases to make sure India Beats Diabetes. Today when we face unprecedented challenges in the health sector, we at BeatO are taking diabetes management one step further and are now able to offer highly personalized care for Type 2 Diabetes reversal - which addresses the root cause of diabetes- insulin resistance and carb intolerance. We look forward to working with Republic Media Network to create nationwide awareness about diabetes management and drive better health outcomes for the nation.
