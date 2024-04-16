Republic Digital gears up for extensive coverage of upcoming 2024 General Elections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It will be live streaming special election shows offering viewers exclusive insights, analysis, and discussions surrounding the election landscape.
Republic Digital is gearing up to deliver coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
It will be live streaming special election shows at 3:30pm, 5:30pm, and 6:30pm everyday, offering viewers exclusive insights, analysis, and discussions surrounding the election landscape, ensuring that they are well informed ahead of casting their votes.
In addition to these special shows, Republic Digital will be presenting Constituency Profile Packages and campaign trail segments, providing viewers with a closer look at the constituencies and the campaign efforts shaping the electoral landscape. K. Annamalai, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut, Temjen Imna Along, Vinoj P Selvam, Tejasvi Surya, Gaurav Gogoi are the upcoming profiles.
The KYC (Know Your Constituency) series will offer voters valuable information about their respective constituencies, empowering them with knowledge about key issues and candidates.
Republic Digital has also announced that esteemed dignitaries and political figures, including Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, and Anurag Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, have featured on the platform recently and shared their insights.
afaqs! received the information in a press release.