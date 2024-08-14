Republic Media Network launches Republic Defence - A new category line

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Republic Media Network announces the launch of Republic Defence, a top content category available on its flagship English website, www.republicworld.com. The category R. Defence is designed and prioritised to be the premier source for news and updates related to the Indian Armed Forces and global defence developments.
Since its inception, Republic has consistently led the news industry in defence journalism, providing unparalleled coverage and analysis via special shows and discussions and offering expert perspectives that set us apart from our contemporaries.
With a staunch belief in the philosophy of Nation First. Forces First. Republic Defence is committed to honouring the unwavering spirit and valour of our armed forces. This new content category will serve as the go-to platform for comprehensive coverage of defence-related news, including:
Indian Armed Forces: A deep dive into reports on the activities, operations, and achievements of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Defence Technology: The latest advancements in military technology and innovations that enhance national security.
Defence Policy: Expert analysis and updates on defence policies shaping India's strategic landscape.
Global Defence News: Coverage of significant defence events and developments from around the world.
War Games: Insights into strategic simulations and military exercises that prepare our forces for real-world challenges.
Republic Defence is a tribute to the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices made by our armed forces to ensure the safety and security of our nation. The launch of Republic Defence reflects the dedication to promoting the glory and the nation’s belief in the armed forces.
