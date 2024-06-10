Republic Media Network launches RepublicBiz.com, a digital-first business news platform

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to enhance business news consumption by offering updates, opinions, and coverage for professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs.
India’s media company, Republic Media Network added another digital news platform (www.republicbiz.com) to its portfolio today.
republicbiz.com is the digital business news outlet from the group, that will cover business news, news from national and international stock markets, industry news, in-depth business insights, and analysis.
This contemporary business website will blend the digital and television audiences of the Republic Media Network by featuring business videos and news on Republic TV’s linear and digital feeds throughout the day.
Arnab Goswami, managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network states, “Republic Business is a promise to the news audience for high-quality business news. Republic Business will feature the most popular and top voices of the business world from around the globe on both text and video platforms making it the most powerful business news destination from India to the world.”
republicbiz.com aims to redefine business news consumption with real-time updates, expert opinions, and comprehensive coverage. The platform will serve the needs of business professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, as well as anyone else interested in the business landscape.
“www.republicbiz.com is a much-awaited addition to the network’s digital portfolio, it promises exclusive insights across the industry spectrum for the audience and an opportunity for the advertisers to engage with rich quality content and top of top-of-the funnel audience”, opines Tapan Sharma, COO of the digital business at Republic Media Network.
Additionally, it will host topics including diverse coverage of the economy, banking and finance, industries, goods and services, markets, real estate, automobiles, technology, etc. In-depth reports will be housed on the website, covering significant economic events, market movements, and business strategies.
On this venture, Hersh Bhandari, CEO of the broadcast business at Republic Media Network, expresses confidence in this proposition of digital and TV business news from the network.
Republic Business promises to be the latest, fastest, and most in-depth source for financial and business news updates. Visit www.republicbiz.com to know more.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.