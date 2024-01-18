Republic Media Network & Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti presents an anthem for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' event

The anthem song is set to launch on January 20, 2024.
Republic Media Network and Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti presents an anthem song that resonates with the divine aura of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024.
Vijay S.G, director, Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Republic Media Network for this exceptional project. We endeavor to create an anthem that not only pays homage to the divine abode of Lord Ram but also becomes a source of inspiration for millions of devotees across the globe."
The anthem, crafted with musical and lyrical finesse, captures the spirit of unity, devotion, and the cultural heritage embodied by the Ram Mandir. The collaboration between Parimal Bharat Vasi Agarbatti and Republic Media Network reflects a shared commitment to promoting and preserving India's rich cultural and spiritual tapestry.
The anthem will be officially launched on January 20, 2024, and will be available on various platforms of Republic Media Network.
Hersh Bhandari, CEO, Republic Media Network, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "It's an honour that the anthem will exclusively be unveiled on the entire Republic Media Network across four channels– Republic TV, Republic Bharat, R. Bangla, and R. Kannada."
