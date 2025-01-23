Republic Media Network presents the 2nd edition of Women’s Summit 2025

Republic Media Network is set to host the second edition of its Women’s Summit on January 23rd, 2025. The event, themed "VOICES THAT EMPOWER", will recognise women's achievements and facilitate discussions on gender equality, leadership, and advancing women’s empowerment.

Advertisment

The summit will bring together women leaders and advocates to discuss overcoming challenges and leading toward a more inclusive future. It will feature 15 sessions on topics such as healthcare, education, business, entertainment, science, and social impact.

Key speakers and sessions include:

Suchitra Ella, founder and MD of Bharat Biotech, will discuss the role of women in transforming healthcare and technology.

Pankhti Shah, CSR head, Adani Foundation, will share insights on women’s influence in corporate social responsibility.

Justice Indira Banerjee, former Supreme Court judge, will speak about increasing representation of women in the judiciary.

Nimrat Kaur, actress, will explore women’s evolving roles in global cinema.

Prof. Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, president, Sri Sri University, will delve into how education empowers women.

Malavath Purna, the youngest female to climb Mount Everest, will inspire attendees with her story of resilience.

Kaamya Kartikeyan, a young mountaineer, will share her journey of breaking records and overcoming adversity.

Kushboo Sundar, actor and politician, will discuss her efforts to combat abuse and empower women in politics and media.

Usha Uthup, singer, will talk about the social power of music in inspiring change.

Nidhi Bansal, scientist G, DRDO, will highlight the contributions of women in the scientific field.

Additionally, Rashmi Jha, branded content - sales head at Republic Media Network, shared: “Empowering women is not just about offering opportunities—it’s about creating platforms where women can own their voice and narrative. The Republic Media Network Women’s Summit celebrates women’s journeys toward equality and leadership.”

afaqs! received this information in a press release.