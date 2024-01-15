Republic Media Network to host Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024

The event will be attended by tech giants and leading industrialists from diverse sectors.
Republic Media Network is pleased to announce the upcoming Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024, marking a significant leap forward in the recognition of digital and technological excellence.
With Ernst & Young (EY) onboard as the process advisor and presiding jury, these industry-first awards are set to celebrate and honour outstanding achievements across various categories. EY, alongside its esteemed panelists, will ensure a meticulous and transparent selection process, upholding the highest standards of excellence.
The awards will recognise contributions in categories such as digital first, digital transformation, best consumer tech, ed tech, fin tech, medical tech, e-sports, auto tech, home automation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, providing a comprehensive platform for the celebration of innovation. Tech giants and leading industrialists from diverse sectors will grace the occasion.
The event passes will be made available soon. They will grant access to this exclusive gathering, providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange amongst the attendees. This multifaceted experience aims to engage, educate, and empower the attendees.
Republic Media Network is excited to usher in a new era of digital celebration and recognition with the Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024.
(We got this information in a press release.)