Republic Media Network to host Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Modi to address 'Bharat: The Next Decade'

Republic Media Network has announced the forthcoming Republic Summit 2024, set to be hosted on March 7th in Delhi. The summit is poised to scrutinize India's trajectory over the next decade, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat. With a distinguished lineup of speakers and sessions, the event promises to be an insightful exploration of the nation's future.
The focal point of the summit will be an address by the hon’ble prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, concentrating on 'Bharat: The Next Decade'. This address is anticipated to provide valuable insights into India's strategic roadmap for the coming years.
A varied array of sessions awaits attendees, including a cultural performance by Dr. Subhadra Desai, a fireside chat with Amit Shah, hon’ble minister of home affairs, Government of India, and addresses by eminent personalities such as Nirmala Sitharaman, hon’ble minister of finance, Piyush Goyal, hon’ble minister of textiles, commerce & industry and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and many more.
The Republic Summit 2024 will serve as a platform for networking during lunch, fostering interactions and collaborations among attendees. The afternoon sessions will feature prominent figures such as Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of Maruti Suzuki, and international dignitaries like Mohamed Nasheed, former president of Maldives.
The day will culminate with sessions featuring distinguished individuals including Dr. Devi Shetty, chairman and founder of Narayana Health, Amitabh Kant, G20 sherpa of India, Sanjiv Goenka, chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Harish Salve, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India and king’s counsel, UK, and Smriti Irani, hon’ble minister for women and child development and minority affairs, Government of India.
