Republic Media Network unveils pre-election campaign: 'Nazar Ka Tikka - Vote Jaroor Kare!'

Drawing upon the belief in the protective powers of the 'Nazar ka Tikka' in Indian culture, the campaign seeks to associate the act of voting with safeguarding the nation's interests. At its core, the campaign strives to instill a sense of responsibility and pride in citizens towards their country. By symbolically linking the inked finger of a voter with the protective charm of the 'Nazar ka Tikka,' Republic Media Network underscores the importance of each individual's role in shaping the nation's destiny.