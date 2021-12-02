The one-of-a-kind economic event put the spotlight on contemporary economic issues with the best minds across the nation and the world.
Republic Media Network successfully organized the first edition of the ‘India Economic Summit 2021’. The one-of-a-kind economic event put the spotlight on contemporary economic issues with the best minds across the nation and the world.
The uniquely timed ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ took place on the back of India rebounding from the pandemic with stellar projections. As the RBI as well as the IMF, estimate the Indian GDP to grow 9.5% making it the fastest-growing economy in the world, the Summit was a platform to ideate on the trajectory ahead. Answering pertinent economic questions, the Republic Media Network’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ held on the 26th of November at the Taj Palace, New Delhi was a roaring success. It was a testament to India as a nation All Geared Up to be a superpower.
The Summit hosted by the inimitable Rini Simon Khanna, kicked off on an optimistic note by the network’s Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Arnab Goswami, who stated, “We must not be the marketplace of the world. We must be the hub of production, the hub of digitisation, the hub of technology, the hub of risk-takers, and the hub of innovation.” Union Ministers, policymakers, corporate honchos, and business leaders convened, collaborated, and captivated the country’s collective attention with a discourse that made India’s economic prowess the prime focus. India’s growth story and its role in shaping the new global world order was the focal point and key issues that needed attention were addressed.
