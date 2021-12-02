Republic Media Network’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ held on the 26th of November

The Summit hosted by the inimitable Rini Simon Khanna, kicked off on an optimistic note by the network’s Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Arnab Goswami, who stated, “We must not be the marketplace of the world. We must be the hub of production, the hub of digitisation, the hub of technology, the hub of risk-takers, and the hub of innovation.” Union Ministers, policymakers, corporate honchos, and business leaders convened, collaborated, and captivated the country’s collective attention with a discourse that made India’s economic prowess the prime focus. India’s growth story and its role in shaping the new global world order was the focal point and key issues that needed attention were addressed.