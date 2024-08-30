Republic Media presents “Heroes of Change” – celebrating unsung heroes making a difference

Event Highlights:

• Fireside Chat with Harsh Malhotra

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs will share insights on infrastructural advancements and policy impacts.

• Panel Discussion: Digitizing Education for All

A thought-provoking dialogue on the future of education and the role of technology in making learning accessible to everyone.

• Fireside Chat with Kangana Ranaut

Renowned Actor and Member of Parliament will discuss her journey and her contributions to societal issues.

• Veterans of Change Panel

Featuring distinguished personalities who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.