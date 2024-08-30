Republic Media presents “Heroes of Change” – celebrating unsung heroes making a difference

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
“Heroes of Change” is dedicated to celebrating those who commit themselves to causes greater than personal gain.
Republic Media announces its highly anticipated event, “Heroes of Change,” set to take place on August 30, 2024. This event will shine a spotlight on remarkable individuals who are driving positive societal change through their extraordinary contributions.
In the words of Vijay Karia, managing director of Ravin: “At Ravin, we believe that true progress is driven by those who are committed to making a meaningful difference. ‘Heroes of Change’ embodies this spirit by honoring the remarkable individuals whose efforts transcend conventional boundaries and inspire transformative impact. We are proud to support this event and celebrate the unsung heroes who are shaping a better future for all.”
Event Highlights:
• Fireside Chat with Harsh Malhotra
Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs will share insights on infrastructural advancements and policy impacts.
• Panel Discussion: Digitizing Education for All
A thought-provoking dialogue on the future of education and the role of technology in making learning accessible to everyone.
• Fireside Chat with Kangana Ranaut
Renowned Actor and Member of Parliament will discuss her journey and her contributions to societal issues.
• Veterans of Change Panel
Featuring distinguished personalities who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.
Awards Ceremony: “Heroes of Change” will honor individuals who have made exceptional contributions in various domains, including: • Education Innovation
• Social Entrepreneurship
• Environmental Conservation
Awards will be presented following a thorough evaluation process, with Ernst & Young (EY) serving as the Knowledge Partner.
Featured Panellists & Speakers:
• Kangana Ranaut – Actor & Member of Parliament
• Harsh Malhotra – Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs
• R.K.S. Bhadauria – Air Chief Marshal (Retd.)
• Major D.P. Singh – India’s First Blade Runner
• Anand Kumar – Founder of Super 30
• Gauri Maulekhi – Animal Welfare Activist
• Adv. Afroz Shah – Environmental Activist
• Parmita Sarma – Co-Founder, Akshar Foundation
• Karthee Vidya – Founder & CEO, Team Everest
“Heroes of Change” is dedicated to celebrating those who commit themselves to causes greater than personal gain, creating impactful change without seeking the limelight.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.