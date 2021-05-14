Republic TV expands its footprint in UK with Distro TV and pivots to OTT and smart TV as streaming overtakes Pay TV in UK

Priya Mukherjee, COO – India Distribution head and International markets said “The channel has performed much ahead of legacy players, reaching a peak of 421K and maintaining an average reach around 200K in the last quarter during the pandemic. Many platforms have approached us given the leadership position and the loyal audiences we built in the UK, in such a short time. Our Distribution Capabilities, give us an opportunity, to approach each market differently and we are looking at all possible models that are best suited to our expansion plans, including a more, “Direct to Consumer approach”.