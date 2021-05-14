Republic TV expands its footprint in UK with Distro TV and pivots to OTT and smart TV as streaming overtakes Pay TV in UK

Republic TV is already available on Hotstar and Yupp TV in the UK market and now adds Distro TV pivoting to digital, OTT & smart TV distribution to serve the diaspora in the UK market.
Republic TV, India’s most watched English News Channel, is once again defining the Tv Distribution Landscape, this time in the International Markets.
Post consolidating its Leadership Position in India, the channel has set its sights on the International Markets. Republic TV along with Its Hindi Channel R Bharat from the Network already has significant presence across all diaspora markets.
With a view to address the news consumption pattern across all demographics, the channels are now taking a Market wise approach and targeting new age distribution platforms including the burgeoning OTT and Connected TV sets ecosystem. It’s also looking to syndicate its content library across various new age platforms.
The channels have content partnerships with all major OTT platforms Like Hotstar, Yupp TV and now adding Distro TV in the UK and APAC markets.
Commenting on the strategy, Vikas Khanchandani, group CEO, Republic Media Network said " Republic TV is a news media technology company and has been the front runner to make its streaming services available across smart phones and connected TVs with its partnerships with OTT, OEMs and Telco platforms both within India and globally. The pandemic has accelerated streaming TV consumption driven by news & sports. It’s an opportune moment for us to pivot our strategy in the UK market as streaming is outpacing pay TV in UK.”
Priya Mukherjee, COO – India Distribution head and International markets said “The channel has performed much ahead of legacy players, reaching a peak of 421K and maintaining an average reach around 200K in the last quarter during the pandemic. Many platforms have approached us given the leadership position and the loyal audiences we built in the UK, in such a short time. Our Distribution Capabilities, give us an opportunity, to approach each market differently and we are looking at all possible models that are best suited to our expansion plans, including a more, “Direct to Consumer approach”.
