Republic TV to host Republic India Women’s Summit

Republic TV, a flagship channel of Republic Media Network, will host the Republic India Women's Summit, celebrating the rise of extraordinary women in a digital age, with the theme as 'Thriving in a digital era.' The event is packed with inspiration, insights, and connections.
Sanjukta N Kapoor, VP and business head, branded content of Republic Media Network, shares, "This summit is a testament to Republic TV's unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of women who are redefining success and shaping the future in and through technology. The summit transcends being a mere event; it’s a powerful movement."
The event will comprise of inspiring keynotes and fireside chats featuring icons like Smriti Irani, Mithali Raj, Nigar Shaji, and many more. In-depth panel discussions tackling the challenges and triumphs women face in diverse fields. Valuable networking opportunities to connect with a vibrant community of women leaders. A performance by renowned dancer Sonal Mansingh celebrating the spirit of womanhood.
Further details on speakers, the full agenda, and registration will be shared soon by Republic TV. The Republic India Women's Summit is a testament to the network's dedication to empowering women and celebrating their achievements.
