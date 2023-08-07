Rhea Bakshi’s documentary “India’s Treasures” awarded at New York International Film Awards

The director and creator Rhea Bakshi, an ardent admirer of the traditional handmade silver jewellery, documents the diverse jewellery-making styles, unique to varied Indian geographies, including Orissa’s fine filigree work, Jaipur’s art of enamelling and the setting of semi-precious stones in Old Delhi. It introduces inspiring stories of inclusive economic growth, a mission close to Rhea’s mission. It also showcases how the sector is empowering disadvantaged women facing cultural and economic barriers through skill-building, offering them a path to a better future, transforming their lives, enabling them to financially contribute to their families well-being. Viewers will discover the duality of globalisation, mass-manufacturing and e-commerce platforms on this noble art form and the promise it holds for the next generation.