Rhea Bakshi’s documentary 'India’s Treasures' chosen for Goa Short Film Festival

Rhea Bakshi’s documentary “India’s Treasures” has been selected for the 11th Goa Short Film Festival 2024, recognising her work as both director and writer. The documentary showcases the impact of traditional handmade silver jewellery on economic growth and empowerment for disadvantaged women. The film highlights skill-building initiatives that help these women overcome cultural and economic barriers, enabling them to support their families and uplift their communities.

Upon the announcement of ‘India’s Treasures’ being selected for the prestigious Goa Short Film Festival 2024,Rhea Bakshi expressed her excitement: “I am incredibly thrilled. As an economics student, I leverage filmmaking to convey the importance of inclusive economic growth and to highlight the irreplaceable value of Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. This film is inspired by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive economic growth, which I believe is essential for India to achieve its goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy.”

Rhea further remarked, “I am thrilled that this recognition will elevate the voices of Indian artisans, especially women. It reinforces my commitment to using my studies in economics to drive meaningful change in both Indian and global economies.” She emphasised the significance of sharing this recognition with the millions of unsung artisans whose stories inspired her work: “This accolade is not just for me; it belongs to the countless artisans across India who pour their heart and soul into their craft every day. Their dedication and resilience deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged on a global platform. By shining a light on their incredible talents, I hope to elevate their voices and inspire others to recognise and support the invaluable contributions these artisans make to our cultural heritage and economy.”

Rhea Bakshi’s directorial debut, ‘India’s Treasures,’ offers a glimpse into the enchanting world of one of India’s age-old traditional art forms—handmade silver jewellery, cherished by royals across continents. The documentary takes viewers on a journey through the landscapes of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, embracing the lives of artisans while showcasing their pride, fears, sacrifices, and passion in preserving India’s distinct cultural identity.