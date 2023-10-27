Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com, becomes an angel investor in the show ‘Indian Angels’

As one of the panellists, Rikant Pittie will be supporting and mentoring startups in his personal capacity.
Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com, will join ‘Indian Angels’ as one of the angel investors. He will be supporting and assisting the startups in his personal capacity. Claiming to be the world’s first angel investment show on OTT, ‘Indian Angels’ is produced by Digikore Studios and will be released on Jio Cinema on Nov 03.
Rikant Pittie stepped into the entrepreneurial world at a young age of 16 years, driven by his futuristic approach and innate desire to learn continuously and create a brand with an innovative business model. Having built one of the leading online tech platforms in the country from scratch along with his elder brothers, Rikant Pittie brings impeccable leadership, analytical and problem-solving skills and a never-give-up approach to the table.
Rikant Pittie will be sharing the stage with other 5 notable names as panelists. The inaugural episode of the show is expected to be released on November 03, with two episodes to be released every week on the Jio Cinema platform.
‘Indian Angels’ is set to transform the startup and entrepreneurial industries with its innovative format. Along with angel investors supporting and mentoring ventures to succeed, the first-of-its-kind show will further allow viewers to become investors themselves. It will bring together an expert jury panel comprising industry stalwarts who have emerged successful from the grassroots levels and have made a mark both as entrepreneurs and angel investors.