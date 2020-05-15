RIO celebrates #WhatMakesAMother – A Mother’s Day Campaign

RIO-Heavy Flow Pads, has launched its first Mother’s Day campaign.
On this occasion, the brand celebrates women who revel in the joy and the pride of motherhood without having given birth themselves.
Women between the age groups 35-50 suffer from heavy flow, irregular period cycle, hormonal imbalance, PCOD, and endometriosis, among other conditions. These issues lead to a high rate of infertility and trouble in conceiving not to mention the disinclination or personal motivation to conceive. 8 out of 10 women with heavy flow and PCOD suffer from infertility issue. This not only takes a physical but also a huge emotional toll on the women.
In this campaign, RIO features stories of women who have chosen to experience motherhood in their own way. They overcame the challenges arising out of infertility and chose to be a mother. It reinforces the message that motherhood is an emotion that can be well experienced by all women irrespective of their ability, willingness, or choice to reproduce.
Speaking on the campaign Kartik Johari Vice president. Nobel Hygiene says “This Mother’s Day we are celebrating the pure joy of motherhood and are showcasing stories of women who have chosen to be a mother via adoption. The idea is to showcase this love and the story behind it and inspire other women to embrace their motherhood wholeheartedly in similar ways. You don’t have to give birth to be a mother. You are a mother by choice. You are a mother by love. And we celebrate and salute you.”
The Instagram led campaign consists of a series of static posts with heartfelt stories by mothers that share their love and encourage others in similar situations to not let go of their dream to be a mother.
The campaign will also be showcased on their Instagram handle @theriopads. The concept has been put together and executed by Schbang.
You don’t have to give up on dream of motherhood because of infertility. This Mother’s Day celebrate the different faces of motherhood.
(We got this information from a press release)