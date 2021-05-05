Rioconn bags 360° branding and creative mandate for Goldi Solar

The agency will kick-start the campaign by announcing successful completion of 10 years of Goldi Solar in the industry.
Rioconn Interactive, a full-fledged creative communications and digital marketing agency based in Ahmedabad has won the 360° mandate for Goldi Solar, India's leading solar panel manufacturer and EPC services provider. The mandate for this national account includes working on main line campaigns, digital marketing strategies, influencer outreach, overall social media requirements, SEO, etc. The agency will kick-start the campaign by announcing successful completion of 10 years of Goldi Solar in the industry.
“Goldi Solar has been experiencing a lot of positive change in the market scenario. We were looking for a proactive agency who could take the brand to the next level and bring a transformation in the communication. We also want to upscale our reach on different communication channels, especially pushing the brand on digital platforms” said Mr. Bharat Bhut, Co-founder & Director, Goldi Solar.
Rajat Gupta, head – marketing communications, Goldi Solar said, “We are thrilled to work with Rioconn Interactive as they have shown a deep understanding of the digital space. Their thought process on creating a market for solar resonated with us, and we look forward to doing some brilliant work together.”
Commenting on the account win, the founder of Rioconn Interactive , Hemaang Gandhi said, "Goldi Solar is a national client with a national and international target audience. It is a new genre for Rioconn and we are all excited to understand the nuances of the industry and at the same time use our expertise in providing the brand the required aggressive communication. We are confident that we will be able to promote the brand, create 360° awareness for this account and deliver exceptional work."
Over the last six months, Rioconn has been winning the market by indulging in varied sectors and exploring and expertising in those. It has successfully ventured into FMCG, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.
(We got this information in a press release).