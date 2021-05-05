Rioconn bags 360° branding and creative mandate for Goldi Solar

Commenting on the account win, the founder of Rioconn Interactive , Hemaang Gandhi said, "Goldi Solar is a national client with a national and international target audience. It is a new genre for Rioconn and we are all excited to understand the nuances of the industry and at the same time use our expertise in providing the brand the required aggressive communication. We are confident that we will be able to promote the brand, create 360° awareness for this account and deliver exceptional work."