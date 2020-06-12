Rioconn bags digital mandate For Tirupati & Sunpride Oil

The mandate includes working on digital marketing strategies, influencer outreach, and overall social media requirements of all sub-brands.
Rioconn Interactive, a full fledged creative communications and digital marketing agency in Ahmedabad has won the digital mandate for N.K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd., which owns brands like Tirupati, Sunpride & Pankaj Oil. The mandate includes working on digital marketing strategies, influencer outreach, and overall social media requirements of all sub-brands.
The mandate was bagged by Rioconn following a multi-agency pitch. Commenting on the account win, the Founder of Rioconn, Hemaang Gandhi said “We are excited to partner with N.K. Proteins, a leading edible oil brand in India. We are confident that we would be able to advance and expand this 25+ year old, home grown brand to a national level. Rioconn will be working extensively towards strengthening the social media presence of the brands, and determining the best online platforms and areas to grow with.”
Happy to hire Rioconn, Priyam Patel, CEO of N. K. Proteins said, “At present, N. K. Proteins is in the phase of increasing the digital presence of all its brands, especially Tirupati & Sunpride. The pitch given by Rioconn was impressive, and hence we are convinced that the agency will be able to successfully develop the required digital engagement. We are counting on the strategies, innovative approaches, and the energy of the team.”
(We got this information from a press release.)