‘RISE INDIA Awards’ to honor COVID crusaders

Scheduled for 8th May 2020, the virtual awards ceremony will have the top Indian artists interacting with these corona crusaders.
One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM & Music Plus is ready with their first episode of ‘RISE INDIA Awards’ where five COVID crusaders from different walks of life will be felicitated. These are incredible stories about some wonderful things that the people are doing despite all odds. While some are risking their lives to save people despite not being in the frontline roles, there are others who are contributing towards society by opening their doors for all healthcare workers. In an exemplary display of grit and determination, these heroes deserve more than just a mention as they are instrumental in the fight against this pandemic. Scheduled for 8th May 2020, the virtual awards ceremony will have the top Indian artists interacting with these corona crusaders and performing from their respective homes. The first episode features popular musicians and composers like Amit Trivedi, Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Asees Kaur & Neeti Mohan.
While the whole world is reeling under the crisis of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, these warriors are leaving no stone unturned to do their bit in their own capacity. RED FM and Music Plus have come up with ‘RISE INDIA Awards’ to celebrate the heroes who have stepped up to fight the virus and are keeping us safe, in these difficult times. Here, right from health workers, doctors, police, armed forces, celebrities, influencers to common people, anyone can either self-nominate or nominate someone who is doing notable work during this pandemic.
RED FM & Music Plus is encouraging people to nominate their COVID crusaders by logging on to the RED FM India app. First of the 4 events, will be streamed on RED FM’s Facebook and YouTube handle on Friday, 8th May 2020 at 7 PM IST.
(We got this information in a press release.)