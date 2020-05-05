‘RISE INDIA Awards’ to honor COVID crusaders

One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM & Music Plus is ready with their first episode of ‘RISE INDIA Awards’ where five COVID crusaders from different walks of life will be felicitated. These are incredible stories about some wonderful things that the people are doing despite all odds. While some are risking their lives to save people despite not being in the frontline roles, there are others who are contributing towards society by opening their doors for all healthcare workers. In an exemplary display of grit and determination, these heroes deserve more than just a mention as they are instrumental in the fight against this pandemic. Scheduled for 8th May 2020, the virtual awards ceremony will have the top Indian artists interacting with these corona crusaders and performing from their respective homes. The first episode features popular musicians and composers like Amit Trivedi, Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Asees Kaur & Neeti Mohan.