Rise of independent agencies

Agency employee v/s Owners

Praneeta: "The truth is I always wanted independence in the way I operate. I am also a hustler and can't sit still. My ambition is important to me but I also did this to do right by the clients. The way DesignAnswers operates is very transparent and clear. The primary objective has been to develop and offer solutions that are best suited to our clients' needs. It guarantees some great quality in work, happier clients and that's what brings in repeat business."

Hitesh: "I was doing well as a partner and director in my previous job, but soon realized that I missed getting my hands dirty and really creating something. I wanted to develop more design-oriented projects and not limit myself to any media or genre. I was driven by a spirit of exploration and wanted to play with different things. And that was DesignAnswers for me, a space to build my passion projects with the freedom to try, experiment, and fail.

The challenge of getting new clients.

Praneeta: "A lot of clients still want to work with the biggies. But we also understand that brand matters. That's our whole, raison d'etre. Which is why we put in so much energy into delivering more than what our clients ask for. We are proactive in our ideation and have often discovered and solved problems for our clients, which they didn't even know existed. The hope is definitely to make some name for ourselves. Most of the clients we have right now have come to us via word of mouth appreciation. Something we wish only grows for us."

Hitesh: " More often than not, we have realized that its things like global alignments and some red tape that seems to work as a barrier, and brands are actually keen to work with fresh minds. I think that the trust in independent setups is increasing, and more clients are understanding the benefits of working with new agencies."