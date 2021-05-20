Rishad Tobaccowala joins Firework’s new advisory board to drive growth

This advisory board consisting of pioneers from the media industry and thought leaders in the digital marketing, advertising, e-commerce, and livestream spaces will work closely with leadership teams to shape strategy and business priorities. Their additions underscore Firework’s mission to disrupt the monopoly that the big tech walled gardens have on short video web stories content.

New Firework advisory board members include:

● Sandy Grushow: Founder & CEO of Phase 2 Media, former Chairman - Fox TV Entertainment, and President - Twentieth Century Fox Television

● Rishad Tobaccowala: Author, Adviser, Educator, Speaker, former Chief Growth Officer and Board Member - Publicis Groupe

● Bridget Baker: Founder & CEO of Baker Media, Board Member - LiveXLive Media, former President - NBCUniversal, and Co-Founder at CNBC

● Sean Finnegan: Co-Founder of the Chameleon Collective and The Room, former CEO - Omnicom Media Group Digital

● Julian Leuthhold: Founder & CEO of GetGlobal