Rishad Tobaccowala joins Firework’s new advisory board to drive growth

The B2B short video platform leader makes bold statement by adding experienced pioneers in media, digital marketing, and advertising.
Firework, the leading short video web stories platform for digital publishers, businesses, and media buyers, announced the formation of a strategic committee of advisors.
This advisory board consisting of pioneers from the media industry and thought leaders in the digital marketing, advertising, e-commerce, and livestream spaces will work closely with leadership teams to shape strategy and business priorities. Their additions underscore Firework’s mission to disrupt the monopoly that the big tech walled gardens have on short video web stories content.
New Firework advisory board members include:
● Sandy Grushow: Founder & CEO of Phase 2 Media, former Chairman - Fox TV Entertainment, and President - Twentieth Century Fox Television
● Rishad Tobaccowala: Author, Adviser, Educator, Speaker, former Chief Growth Officer and Board Member - Publicis Groupe
● Bridget Baker: Founder & CEO of Baker Media, Board Member - LiveXLive Media, former President - NBCUniversal, and Co-Founder at CNBC
● Sean Finnegan: Co-Founder of the Chameleon Collective and The Room, former CEO - Omnicom Media Group Digital
● Julian Leuthhold: Founder & CEO of GetGlobal
“Each member’s combined expertise represents the very best in what we envision of an Advisory Board - strategic thinking, insights, active contribution, and connectivity that is globally significant at the very top of multiple markets”, stated Jason Holland, President of Global Business for Firework. “Their shared vision of an upgraded, connected digital open web as an alternative to social walled garden ecosystems aligns very well with our mission to power Internet 3.0 with web stories infra, livestream, and shoppable video e-commerce for the next 20 years.”
Tobaccowala is the author of the best-selling book “Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data'' published by HarperCollins. Over his 38-year career with Publicis Groupe, Mr. Tobaccowala has been a pioneer across almost every area of marketing and strategy including brand advertising, media, database, direct and interactive marketing.
“Firework has built a platform that empowers consumers, content owners, website owners, and advertisers to create new forms of video inventory that are interactive, swipeable, shoppable, and easy to implement and distribute. This means advertisers have more choices, websites have a more modern experience, and it’s done in a way that engages consumers,” remarked Mr. Tobaccowala.
