RMAI announces new leadership at 20th AGM, followed by Flame Awards South East Asia 2025 celebration

The Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI), the apex body for rural marketing professionals, marked a landmark day with two major events. The association concluded its 20th annual general meeting (AGM) in New Delhi, electing a new leadership team for 2025–26, followed in the evening by its flagship Flame Awards South East Asia 2025, held at Taj Vivanta, Dwarka to honour the best in rural and developmental marketing.

AGM 2025 – New leadership elected

In accordance with RMAI’s by-laws, the election process was conducted transparently under the supervision of the Election Governing Body. With nominations matching the required positions, the new Executive Committee was elected unopposed, underscoring unity and a shared vision for the association’s growth.

Office Bearers

President: Puneet Vidyarthi, head – brand marketing, APAC & India, CASE Construction Equipment

Vice President: Venkatram Vasantavada, MD & CEO, Seedworks International

General Secretary: Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison TurnT & Anugrah Madison

Treasurer: Sandip Bansal, Practice Head, Idea Café

Executive Committee Members

Dr. D. Ravinath – Dean, Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Hyderabad

Nidhi Singh – CEO, Impact Communications

Priya Sampat Kumar – Business Head, Emerging Business Line, SBI General Insurance

Prof. Rachna Patil – Associate Professor – Rural Management, Welingkar Institute

Rajan Verma – GM Marketing, JK Lakshmi Cement

Rohit Markanday – AGM GTM Rural & Distributor Operations, Adani Wilmar

Yuganti Lokhande – Founder, Bharat Beat

RMAI is also excited to announce its Nepal chapter, in partnership with Mr. Ujaya Shakya of Outreach Nepal, marking our first international outreach initiative







Flagship Flame Awards South East Asia 2025

Following the AGM, the evening saw the celebration of RMAI’s flagship recognition platform – the Flame Awards South East Asia 2025. This year’s edition drew record-breaking entries from leading corporates, NGOs, government bodies, development agencies, and creative firms across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Thailand.

Entries showcased innovative, scalable models that engaged rural and semi-urban populations, driving awareness, behaviour change, and measurable socio-economic impact.

Highlights of the 2025 Edition

Over 180 winners across Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories

Introduction of new categories – Mahakumbh, Exclusive Radio, Out-of-Home, and Partner/Vendor Excellence

Top performers included Impact Communications (45 metals), Anugrah Madison (19 metals), and Insight India Network (15 metals)

In Emerging Markets, Habson Communication (Bangladesh) and Outreach Nepal set new benchmarks for cross-border collaboration

Leadership Perspectives





Puneet Vidyarthi, president, RMAI: “The AGM and the Flame Awards together mark a defining moment for RMAI. Our focus will be on expanding our footprint, enhancing member value, and driving innovation that reflects the aspirations of rural markets”.







Sanjay Kaul, chairperson, RMAI National Advisory Board: “The Flame Awards have become a unifying platform celebrating excellence through a culture of consensus and collaboration. This year’s record participation reflects the credibility RMAI has built over the years. The NAC will work closely with the new Executive Committee to strengthen the association’s role and expand the influence of its flagship platforms.”

(We got this information in a press release.)