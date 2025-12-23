RMAI conclave calls for farmer entrepreneurship & science-led agriculture

The Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI) concluded its annual Agri Conclave 2025 on December 12 in Hyderabad. The day-long event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs to discuss pathways for Indian agriculture under the theme ‘Seeds of Change’.

The discussions focused on the role of technology, finance and climate resilience in reshaping agriculture, with speakers stressing that India’s long-term development goals are closely linked to the economic sustainability of the country’s farming population.

S. Sivakumar, group head – Agri & IT Businesses, ITC, said: “The challenge today is clear: we must move beyond market-distorting subsidies that incentivize waste, and instead focus on holistic solutions that build a sustainable future. The Earth Overshoot Day is a stark reminder of the debt we owe to our planet.”

Dr. Gopal Lal, acting director, ICAR-NAARM, highlighted the need to reposition farming as a viable enterprise, stating: “Farming lacks dignity, not potential. The vision of ICAR is to harness the power of technology, research, and dissemination to ensure the farmer is treated with respect and given the tools to act as an entrepreneur, not a mere boatman.”

Dr. Venkatram Vasantavada, managing director & CEO, Seedworks International, said: “The RMAI Agri Conclave 2025 – Seeds of Change has been a great platform for different stakeholders including the Academia, Industry Experts, Members from the Public Sector and Start-up Ecosystems to deliberate and discuss on various perspectives relating to Indian agriculture which is at the cusp of experiencing technological revolution in terms of both Digital Transformation and Plant Breeding Technologies. Through this forum, the deliberations were thought-provoking and offered good food for thought with a broad agenda of taking Agri 5.0 to explore new vistas in terms of farm productivity, better farmer incomes, and rural prosperity.”

Panel discussions at the conclave were organised around four key areas: agri-tech adoption, finance and value chain integration, sustainability and climate action, and science-led policy.

Speakers noted that while rural digital penetration has increased significantly, technology adoption remains limited due to fragmented systems and low trust. The consensus was that digital platforms are effective for discovery, but decision-making and conversion still rely on physical channels and local relationships.

On financing, panellists highlighted that a large share of farmers remain outside formal credit systems. Discussions pointed to value addition at the village level, modernisation of PACS, and reforms such as e-NAM and warehouse receipt systems as steps towards better market integration.

Sustainability sessions focused on linking climate-smart practices to economic outcomes, with speakers stressing that adoption is more likely when environmental benefits translate into cost savings or higher incomes. Collective models such as FPOs were identified as critical for scaling these practices.

The conclave also addressed concerns around scientific resistance in agriculture, with panellists calling for data-led policy decisions and greater global collaboration to accelerate access to new technologies.

The event concluded with a call for closer coordination between industry, government, academia and startups, particularly through public-private partnerships, to address structural gaps and support a more market-oriented and resilient farming ecosystem.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)