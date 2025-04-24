RMAI Digital Conference 2025 to focus on tech in rural markets

The RuralDotDigital Conference brings together Industry Leaders, Tech Innovators, Policymakers, Digital Marketers, Data Analysts, and Corporate Delegates to explore how Technology and Digital Solutions can unlock Rural India’s vast potential. The event will feature panel discussions, tech spotlights, live demos, and networking opportunities to foster collaborations that drive Rural Growth.

Key Topics for the Conference are :

Digital Penetration in Rural India – The New Consumer Landscape

Social Media & OTT – Engaging the Rural Audience

The Critical Need for Smart Data & Analytics in Rural Decision-Making

Reimagining Rural Commerce Through Digital Platforms

E-commerce, ONDC & Tech for Rural

Innovations in Rural Distribution Tech

Leveraging Technology for Brand Engagement

Changemakers from across industries are set to share insights on shaping rural futures at an upcoming event. Vibhor Jain, president of Network Governance and CEO of ONDC, will deliver the keynote address. The speaker lineup includes Venkatram Vasantavada, managing director of Seedworks International; Vivek Gupta, managing director (Research) at Ipsos India; Rahul Gouraha, executive vice president of ITC – Agri Business; Ritesh Gauba, country general manager at Pladis Global; Amrita Bhattacharyya, chief business officer at NXTPLAY; Jiji Mammen, executive director and CEO of Sa-Dhan; Puneet Avasthi, director – specialist businesses insights at Kantar Group; Peeyush Bajpai, global product head – digital intelligence at NielsenIQ; Pradeep Kaul, director – Last Mile Channel Enhancement; Nitesh Tiwari, head of Pacetrax; and Prabhakar Tiwari, FinTech growth specialist and angel investor.

The event is aimed at corporate representatives working in rural markets, government officials involved in rural development and digital initiatives, marketing and media professionals focused on rural outreach, entrepreneurs and startups offering digital solutions, technology providers in mobile marketing, social media, e-commerce and big data, as well as academics and researchers studying rural digital transformation.

The event will be held on 27 June 2025, from 10 am to 5 pm, at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The main event will take place in Gulmohar Hall, with experiential sessions in Jacaranda Hall.

afaqs! Received this information in a press release.